Uplight Platy

Platy Uplight sa pohybujú od $70,350 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Dátový analytik na spodnej hranici až po $347,900 pre Produktový manažér na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Uplight. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/16/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Median $160K
Dátový analytik
$70.4K
Dátový vedec
$196K

Ľudské zdroje
$101K
Produktový manažér
$348K
Projektový manažér
$98.8K
Predaj
$109K
Technický programový manažér
$121K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Uplight predstavuje Produktový manažér at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $347,900. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Uplight je $114,570.

