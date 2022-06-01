Adresár spoločností
Uplers
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť

Uplers Platy

Platy Uplers sa pohybujú od $8,572 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Projektový manažér na spodnej hranici až po $108,272 pre Manažérsky konzultant na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Uplers. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softvérový inžinier
Median $32.4K
Manažér obchodných operácií
$92K
Obchodný rozvoj
$26.2K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Ľudské zdroje
$12K
Manažérsky konzultant
$108K
Produktový dizajnér
$31.4K
Projektový manažér
$8.6K
Predaj
$26.4K
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Uplers predstavuje Manažérsky konzultant at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $108,272. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Uplers je $28,886.

Odporúčané pozície

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Uplers

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • Pinterest
  • Coinbase
  • Flipkart
  • Uber
  • Intuit
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje