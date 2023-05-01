Adresár spoločností
Uphold
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť

Uphold Platy

Platy Uphold sa pohybujú od $64,675 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Ľudské zdroje na spodnej hranici až po $490,000 pre Manažér softvérového inžinierstva na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Uphold. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Dátový vedec
$151K
Ľudské zdroje
$64.7K
Softvérový inžinier
$109K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$490K
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Uphold predstavuje Manažér softvérového inžinierstva at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $490,000. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Uphold je $130,090.

Odporúčané pozície

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Uphold

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • Airbnb
  • Netflix
  • Coinbase
  • SoFi
  • Lyft
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje