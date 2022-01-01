Adresár spoločností
upGrad
upGrad Platy

Platy upGrad sa pohybujú od $11,000 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Predaj na spodnej hranici až po $53,752 pre Softvérový inžinier na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov upGrad. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/16/2025

Produktový manažér
Median $21.6K
Marketing
Median $27.3K
Softvérový inžinier
Median $53.8K

Predaj
Median $11K
Dátový vedec
Median $22.6K
Obchodný rozvoj
$11.8K
Produktový dizajnér
$14.3K
Programový manažér
$45.5K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$49.8K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v upGrad predstavuje Softvérový inžinier s ročnou celkovou odmenou $53,752. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v upGrad je $22,635.

