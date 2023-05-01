Adresár spoločností
United Talent Agency
Platy United Talent Agency sa pohybujú od $50,170 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Administratívny asistent na spodnej hranici až po $233,825 pre Manažér technických programov na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov United Talent Agency. Posledná aktualizácia: 9/21/2025

$160K

Softvérový inžinier
Median $135K
Administratívny asistent
$50.2K
Marketing
$99.5K

Produktový manažér
$221K
Manažér technických programov
$234K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v United Talent Agency predstavuje Manažér technických programov at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $233,825. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v United Talent Agency je $135,000.

Ďalšie zdroje