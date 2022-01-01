Adresár spoločností
Ultimate Software
Ultimate Software Platy

Platy Ultimate Software sa pohybujú od $70,745 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Informačný technológ (IT) na spodnej hranici až po $189,945 pre Dátový vedec na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Ultimate Software. Posledná aktualizácia: 9/21/2025

$160K

Softvérový inžinier
Median $110K
Obchodný analytik
$99.5K
Dátový vedec
$190K

Informačný technológ (IT)
$70.7K
Produktový dizajnér
$76.9K
Produktový manažér
$184K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Ultimate Software predstavuje Dátový vedec at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $189,945. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Ultimate Software je $104,875.

Ďalšie zdroje