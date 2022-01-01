Adresár spoločností
Udemy
Udemy Platy

Platy Udemy sa pohybujú od $48,676 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Produktový manažér na spodnej hranici až po $382,500 pre Správca nehnuteľností na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Udemy. Posledná aktualizácia: 9/20/2025

$160K

Softvérový inžinier
IC1 $153K
IC2 $177K
IC3 $205K
IC4 $258K
IC5 $371K

Backend softvérový inžinier

Full-Stack softvérový inžinier

Dátový vedec
L3 $165K
L4 $237K
Marketing
Median $166K

Produktový dizajnér
Median $165K
Nábor zamestnancov
Median $115K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
Median $117K
Manažér obchodných operácií
$135K
Obchodný analytik
$255K
Zákaznícky servis
$275K
Manažér dátovej vedy
$72.1K
Marketingové operácie
$139K
Produktový manažér
$48.7K
Manažér programov
$117K
Projektový manažér
$172K
Správca nehnuteľností
$383K
Predaj
$122K
Architekt riešení
$218K
Manažér technických programov
$147K
Rizikový kapitalista
$291K
The highest paying role reported at Udemy is Správca nehnuteľností at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $382,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Udemy is $165,334.

