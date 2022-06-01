Adresár spoločností
Tread Platy

Platy Tread sa pohybujú od $68,334 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Recruiter in Canada na spodnej hranici až po $179,100 pre Softvérový inžinier in United States na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Tread. Posledná aktualizácia: 12/1/2025

Recruiter
$68.3K
Softvérový inžinier
$179K
Technický programový manažér
$117K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Tread predstavuje Softvérový inžinier at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $179,100. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Tread je $117,300.

Ďalšie zdroje

