Adresár spoločností
Trapp Technology
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť
Hlavné poznatky
  • Prispejte niečím jedinečným o spoločnosti Trapp Technology, čo môže byť užitočné pre ostatných (napr. tipy k pohovoru, výber tímov, jedinečná kultúra atď).
    • O spoločnosti

    Trapp Technology combines the very best cloud, Internet, IT managed services, and IT consulting to provide a true all-in-one IT solution for small to mid-sized businesses (SMB) who seek to cut IT costs and leverage technology to grow revenues. Trapp services are designed to appeal to the growing number of medium-sized businesses looking to outsource more IT infrastructure and application management services to help reduce total cost of ownership and free up internal resources, as well as those companies seeking the skills and support to quickly complete complex IT projects. Fast, reliable, and redundant Internet service with a 100% uptime guarantee is an equally attractive part of Trapp’s offering.

    http://www.trapptechnology.com
    Webstránka
    2007
    Rok založenia
    150
    Počet zamestnancov
    $10M-$50M
    Odhadované príjmy
    Sídlo

    Získajte overené platy do vašej schránky

    Prihláste sa na odber overených ponúk.Dostanete rozpis detailov kompenzácie e-mailom. Dozvedieť sa viac

    Táto stránka je chránená pomocou reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobných údajov a Podmienky používania sa uplatňujú.

    Odporúčané pozície

      Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Trapp Technology

    Súvisiace spoločnosti

    • Amazon
    • Apple
    • Stripe
    • Microsoft
    • LinkedIn
    • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

    Ďalšie zdroje