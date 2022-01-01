Adresár spoločností
Trainline
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť

Trainline Platy

Platy Trainline sa pohybujú od $35,148 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Marketing na spodnej hranici až po $142,353 pre Produktový manažér na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Trainline. Posledná aktualizácia: 10/27/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softvérový inžinier
Median $107K

Full-Stack softvérový inžinier

Produktový manažér
Median $142K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
Median $122K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
Produktový dizajnér
Median $74.5K
Obchodný analytik
Median $84.9K
Dátový analytik
$83.1K
Dátový vedec
$76.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$84K
Marketing
$35.1K
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Trainline predstavuje Produktový manažér s ročnou celkovou odmenou $142,353. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Trainline je $84,017.

Odporúčané pozície

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Trainline

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • SIXT
  • trivago
  • Vacasa
  • Marriott
  • Hertz
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje