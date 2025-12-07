Produktový manažér odmeňovanie in Germany v TomTom sa pohybuje od €92K za year pre Product Manager I do €115K za year pre Product Manager II. Mediánový yearný kompenzačný balík in Germany dosahuje €93.2K. Zobraziť rozdelenie základného platu, akcií a bonusov pre celkové kompenzačné balíky TomTom. Posledná aktualizácia: 12/7/2025
Názov úrovne
Celkom
Základný
Akcie
Bonus
Product Manager I
$106K
$98.7K
$0
$7.3K
Product Manager II
$133K
$123K
$0
$10.2K
Product Manager III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager IV
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Spoločnosť
Názov úrovne
Roky skúseností
Celková kompenzácia
