THINK Surgical
Platy THINK Surgical sa pohybujú od $71,244 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Biomedicínsky inžinier na spodnej hranici až po $165,825 pre Manažér produktového dizajnu na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov THINK Surgical. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/15/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Median $163K
Biomedicínsky inžinier
$71.2K
Produktový dizajnér
$159K

Manažér produktového dizajnu
$166K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v THINK Surgical predstavuje Manažér produktového dizajnu at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $165,825. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v THINK Surgical je $160,683.

