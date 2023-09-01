Adresár spoločností
Teya
Teya Platy

Platy Teya sa pohybujú od $24,849 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Produktový dizajnér na spodnej hranici až po $134,298 pre Manažér softvérového inžinierstva na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Teya. Posledná aktualizácia: 12/1/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Median $93.9K
Produktový manažér
Median $93.7K
Obchodný rozvoj
Median $90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Dátový vedec
$83.7K
Finančný analytik
$54.6K
Ľudské zdroje
Median $76.4K
Manažérsky konzultant
$46.1K
Marketing
$103K
Produktový dizajnér
$24.8K
Projektový manažér
$36.1K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$134K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Teya predstavuje Manažér softvérového inžinierstva at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $134,298. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Teya je $83,733.

