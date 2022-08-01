Adresár spoločností
TextUs Platy

Platy TextUs sa pohybujú od $50,250 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Zákaznícky servis na spodnej hranici až po $159,200 pre Softvérový inžinier na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov TextUs. Posledná aktualizácia: 12/1/2025

Zákaznícky servis
$50.3K
Produktový dizajnér
$80.4K
Softvérový inžinier
$159K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v TextUs predstavuje Softvérový inžinier at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $159,200. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v TextUs je $80,400.

