Adresár spoločností
Texas Capital Bank
Texas Capital Bank Platy

Platy Texas Capital Bank sa pohybujú od $87,335 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Business analytik na spodnej hranici až po $185,070 pre Manažér softvérového inžinierstva na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Texas Capital Bank. Posledná aktualizácia: 12/1/2025

Produktový manažér
Median $152K
Softvérový inžinier
Median $150K
Business analytik
$87.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Finančný analytik
$159K
Investičný bankár
$143K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$185K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Texas Capital Bank predstavuje Manažér softvérového inžinierstva at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $185,070. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Texas Capital Bank je $150,900.

