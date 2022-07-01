Adresár spoločností
Testmasters
Testmasters Platy

Platy Testmasters sa pohybujú od $80,400 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Zákaznícky servis na spodnej hranici až po $126,439 pre Dátový vedec na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Testmasters. Posledná aktualizácia: 12/1/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Median $120K

Full-Stack softvérový inžinier

Sieťový inžinier

Zákaznícky servis
$80.4K
Dátový vedec
$126K

Mechanický inžinier
$81.6K
Produktový dizajnér
$80.4K
Recruiter
$101K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Testmasters predstavuje Dátový vedec at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $126,439. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Testmasters je $91,050.

