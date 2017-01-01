Adresár Spoločností
tenex.ai
    TENEX is a cybersecurity company leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and human expertise to transform enterprise security. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and Shield Capital, TENEX's flagship offering is a next-generation Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service, transforming how organizations detect and respond to threats. With deep expertise in Google and Microsoft security ecosystems and state-of-the-art AI capabilities, TENEX empowers enterprises to enhance threat detection, agility, and resilience while maximizing the value of their security investments.

    https://tenex.ai
    2024
    11
