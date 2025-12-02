Adresár spoločností
Technomics
Mediánový Manažérsky konzultant kompenzačný balík in United States v Technomics dosahuje $100K za year. Zobraziť rozdelenie základného platu, akcií a bonusov pre celkové kompenzačné balíky Technomics. Posledná aktualizácia: 12/2/2025

Mediánový balík
company icon
Technomics
Associate
Arlington, VA
Celkom za rok
$100K
Úroveň
L1
Základný plat
$84K
Stock (/yr)
$6K
Bonus
$10K
Roky v spoločnosti
1 Rok
Roky skúseností
1 Rok
Najnovšie odoslané platy
Spoločnosť

Lokalita | Dátum

Názov úrovne

Značka

Roky skúseností

Celkom / V spoločnosti

Celková kompenzácia

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Často kladené otázky

Najvyšší platový balíček pre pozíciu Manažérsky konzultant v Technomics in United States predstavuje ročnú celkovú odmenu $130,500. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Technomics pre pozíciu Manažérsky konzultant in United States je $105,000.

