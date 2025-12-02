Adresár spoločností
TechnipFMC
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Platy
  • Dátový vedec

  • Všetky platy Dátový vedec

TechnipFMC Dátový vedec Platy

Mediánový Dátový vedec kompenzačný balík in Brazil v TechnipFMC dosahuje R$184K za year. Zobraziť rozdelenie základného platu, akcií a bonusov pre celkové kompenzačné balíky TechnipFMC. Posledná aktualizácia: 12/2/2025

Mediánový balík
company icon
TechnipFMC
Data Scientist
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Celkom za rok
$33.4K
Úroveň
-
Základný plat
$29.2K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$4.2K
Roky v spoločnosti
0 Roky
Roky skúseností
0 Roky
Aké sú kariérne úrovne v TechnipFMC?
Najnovšie odoslané platy
PridaťPridať platPridať odmeňovanie

Spoločnosť

Lokalita | Dátum

Názov úrovne

Značka

Roky skúseností

Celkom / V spoločnosti

Celková kompenzácia

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Nenašli sa žiadne platy
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportovať údajeZobraziť voľné pozície

Prispieť

Získajte overené platy do vašej schránky

Prihláste sa na odber overených Dátový vedec ponúk.Dostanete rozpis detailov kompenzácie e-mailom. Dozvedieť sa viac

Táto stránka je chránená pomocou reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobných údajov a Podmienky používania sa uplatňujú.

Často kladené otázky

Najvyšší platový balíček pre pozíciu Dátový vedec v TechnipFMC in Brazil predstavuje ročnú celkovú odmenu R$274,803. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v TechnipFMC pre pozíciu Dátový vedec in Brazil je R$184,314.

Odporúčané pozície

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre TechnipFMC

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • FDM Group
  • Kainos
  • AQR Capital Management
  • Arconic
  • EPAM Systems
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/technipfmc/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.