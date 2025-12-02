Adresár spoločností
Mediánový Dátový vedec kompenzačný balík in Germany v Technical University of Munich dosahuje €57.2K za year. Zobraziť rozdelenie základného platu, akcií a bonusov pre celkové kompenzačné balíky Technical University of Munich. Posledná aktualizácia: 12/2/2025

Mediánový balík
company icon
Technical University of Munich
Data Scientist
Munich, BY, Germany
Celkom za rok
$66K
Úroveň
E13
Základný plat
$66K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Roky v spoločnosti
0 Roky
Roky skúseností
0 Roky
Aké sú kariérne úrovne v Technical University of Munich?
Najnovšie odoslané platy
Spoločnosť

Lokalita | Dátum

Názov úrovne

Značka

Roky skúseností

Celkom / V spoločnosti

Celková kompenzácia

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Nenašli sa žiadne platy
Často kladené otázky

Najvyšší platový balíček pre pozíciu Dátový vedec v Technical University of Munich in Germany predstavuje ročnú celkovú odmenu €61,182. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Technical University of Munich pre pozíciu Dátový vedec in Germany je €57,187.

Ďalšie zdroje

