Teads Platy

Platy Teads sa pohybujú od $56,915 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Marketing in United Kingdom na spodnej hranici až po $248,750 pre Predaj in France na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Teads. Posledná aktualizácia: 9/20/2025

$160K

Softvérový inžinier
Median $77.7K

Full-Stack softvérový inžinier

Dátový vedec
$74.9K
Marketing
$56.9K

Manažér partnerov
$111K
Produktový manažér
$114K
Predaj
$249K
Často kladené otázky

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Teads je Predaj at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $248,750. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Teads je $94,147.

