Strategic Education
Strategic Education Platy

Platy Strategic Education sa pohybujú od $52,260 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Administratívny asistent na spodnej hranici až po $180,900 pre Manažér dátovej vedy na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Strategic Education. Posledná aktualizácia: 10/26/2025

Produktový manažér
Median $137K
Administratívny asistent
$52.3K
Manažér dátovej vedy
$181K

Produktový dizajnér
$73.6K
Softvérový inžinier
$58.5K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Strategic Education predstavuje Manažér dátovej vedy at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $180,900. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Strategic Education je $73,630.

