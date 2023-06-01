Adresár spoločností
SRTX
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť
Hlavné poznatky
  • Prispejte niečím jedinečným o spoločnosti SRTX, čo môže byť užitočné pre ostatných (napr. tipy k pohovoru, výber tímov, jedinečná kultúra atď).
    • O spoločnosti

    SRTX creates new materials and software to improve textiles, with their first technology being Sheertex, a knit made from one of the world's strongest polymers that has disrupted hosiery with impossibly strong pantyhose. They prioritize sustainability by offering longer-lasting products and paying equitable wages to employees. Their factory and office are located in the same headquarters, promoting collaboration and innovation. They encourage employee autonomy and strive to become the leading brand in hosiery.

    https://srtxlabs.com
    Webstránka
    2017
    Rok založenia
    126
    Počet zamestnancov
    $10M-$50M
    Odhadované príjmy
    Sídlo

    Získajte overené platy do vašej schránky

    Prihláste sa na odber overených ponúk.Dostanete rozpis detailov kompenzácie e-mailom. Dozvedieť sa viac

    Táto stránka je chránená pomocou reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobných údajov a Podmienky používania sa uplatňujú.

    Odporúčané pozície

      Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre SRTX

    Súvisiace spoločnosti

    • Facebook
    • Spotify
    • Apple
    • PayPal
    • Stripe
    • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

    Ďalšie zdroje