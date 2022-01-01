Adresár spoločností
SRI International
SRI International Platy

Platy SRI International sa pohybujú od $100,667 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Hardvérový inžinier na spodnej hranici až po $271,350 pre Technický programový manažér na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov SRI International. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/30/2025

Hardvérový inžinier
P3 $101K
P5 $157K
Dátový vedec
Median $150K
Softvérový inžinier
Median $125K

Výskumný vedec

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Biomedicínsky inžinier
$128K
Chemický inžinier
$124K

Výskumný inžinier

Mechanický inžinier
$154K
Projektový manažér
$196K
Technický programový manažér
$271K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v SRI International predstavuje Technický programový manažér at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $271,350. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v SRI International je $150,000.

