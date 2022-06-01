Adresár spoločností
SRC
Hlavné poznatky
    O spoločnosti

    SRC, Inc., a not-for-profit research and development company, combines information, science, technology and ingenuity to solve “impossible” problems in the areas of defense, environment and intelligence. Across our family of companies, we apply bright minds, fresh thinking and relentless determination to deliver innovative products and services that are redefining possible® for the challenges faced by America and its allies. Since 1957, our commitment to the customer and the best solution – not the bottom line – has remained a core value that guides our efforts. This passion for quality carries through to the technologies we invent and manufacture, the laboratories and facilities we build, the people we hire, and communities where we work. Today, more than 1,000 engineers, scientists and professionals work together at SRC to protect our people, environment and way of life. For more information, visit www.srcinc.com.

    srcinc.com
    Webstránka
    1957
    Rok založenia
    3,500
    Počet zamestnancov
    $1B-$10B
    Odhadované príjmy
    Sídlo

