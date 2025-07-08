Adresár spoločností
Square Yards
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť

Square Yards Platy

Platy Square Yards sa pohybujú od $2,754 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre IT špecialista na spodnej hranici až po $83,714 pre Manažér softvérového inžinierstva na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Square Yards. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/30/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
IT špecialista
$2.8K
Predajný inžinier
$12.1K
Softvérový inžinier
$25.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$83.7K
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Square Yards predstavuje Manažér softvérového inžinierstva at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $83,714. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Square Yards je $18,844.

Odporúčané pozície

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Square Yards

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • Uber
  • Roblox
  • Intuit
  • DoorDash
  • Apple
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/square-yards/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.