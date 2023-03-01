Adresár spoločností
Splashtop
Splashtop Platy

Platy Splashtop sa pohybujú od $21,377 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Administratívny asistent na spodnej hranici až po $39,260 pre Softvérový inžinier na hornej hranici.

$160K

Administratívny asistent
$21.4K
Predaj
$34.6K
Analytik kybernetickej bezpečnosti
$30.4K

Softvérový inžinier
$39.3K
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Splashtop predstavuje Softvérový inžinier at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $39,260. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Splashtop je $32,508.

