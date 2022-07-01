Adresár spoločností
Sine
    • O spoločnosti

    At Sine, we build better human experiences.That’s what gets us moving every day — we thrive on helping the largest corporates through to the local school, around the world, find easier ways to streamline their workplace, through visitor, contractor, staff and asset management.As a team, we are committed to being a part of a mission that matters. Striving to develop innovative, industry-leading solutions to everyday workplace challenges. We want to make our customers’ operations safer, simpler and more secure.Sine has been rolled out to thousands of companies around the world and is used at locations such as schools, sports stadiums, offices, industrial, medical, retail and commercial facilities.Sine is a part of Honeywell Connected Enterprise. Our head office is in Adelaide, South Australia and we have offices in Los Angeles, The Philippines and more to come!

    https://sine.co
    Webstránka
    2014
    Rok založenia
    150
    Počet zamestnancov
    $10M-$50M
    Odhadované príjmy
    Sídlo

