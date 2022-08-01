Adresár spoločností
ShoppingGives
Hlavné poznatky
    • O spoločnosti

    ShoppingGives, the leading social impact commerce platform, is the turn-key solution for thousands of socially conscious brands to accelerate their growth through integrated social impact. Our suite of social impact marketing technologies enables a data-driven approach to cause-marketing, empowering brands to create more authentic, higher- converting customer experiences by promotion corporate social responsibility— all while maintaining cause marketing regulation, enabling donations to over 1.5M 501c(3) nonprofits.

    http://www.ShoppingGives.com
    Webstránka
    2015
    Rok založenia
    45
    Počet zamestnancov
    $1M-$10M
    Odhadované príjmy
    Sídlo

    Ďalšie zdroje