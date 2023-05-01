Adresár spoločností
ShiftKey
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť

ShiftKey Platy

Platy ShiftKey sa pohybujú od $73,975 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Cybersecurity Analyst na spodnej hranici až po $176,000 pre Produktový manažér na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov ShiftKey. Posledná aktualizácia: 10/26/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softvérový inžinier
Median $115K
Produktový dizajnér
Median $165K

UX dizajnér

Produktový manažér
Median $176K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
Cybersecurity Analyst
$74K
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v ShiftKey predstavuje Produktový manažér s ročnou celkovou odmenou $176,000. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v ShiftKey je $140,000.

Odporúčané pozície

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre ShiftKey

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • DoorDash
  • Uber
  • SoFi
  • Flipkart
  • Netflix
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje