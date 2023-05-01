Adresár spoločností
Semtech
Hlavné poznatky
    • O spoločnosti

    Semtech Corporation is a semiconductor company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. Its products include signal integrity, protection, wireless and sensing, and power products, which are used in various infrastructure, industrial, medical, and communications applications. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. It sells its products directly and through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors worldwide.

    http://www.semtech.com
    Webstránka
    1960
    Rok založenia
    1,439
    Počet zamestnancov
    $500M-$1B
    Odhadované príjmy
    Sídlo

    Ďalšie zdroje