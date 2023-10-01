Adresár spoločností
Semgrep
Semgrep Platy

Platy Semgrep sa pohybujú od $120,600 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Cybersecurity Analyst na spodnej hranici až po $180,000 pre Softvérový inžinier na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Semgrep. Posledná aktualizácia: 10/26/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Median $180K
Nábor zamestnancov
$163K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$121K

Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Semgrep predstavuje Softvérový inžinier s ročnou celkovou odmenou $180,000. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Semgrep je $163,072.

