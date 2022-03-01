Adresár spoločností
Schindler Elevator
Schindler Elevator Platy

Platy Schindler Elevator sa pohybujú od $85,425 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Softvérový inžinier na spodnej hranici až po $156,800 pre Projektový manažér na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Schindler Elevator. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/15/2025

Business analytik
$97.3K
Projektový manažér
$157K
Softvérový inžinier
$85.4K

Architekt riešení
$111K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Schindler Elevator predstavuje Projektový manažér at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $156,800. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Schindler Elevator je $104,053.

