Santander Platy

Platy Santander sa pohybujú od $27,604 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Dátový vedec na spodnej hranici až po $355,215 pre Manažérsky konzultant na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Santander. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/15/2025

Účtovník
$31.9K
Dátový vedec
$27.6K
Finančný analytik
$32.3K

Investičný bankár
$59.4K
Manažérsky konzultant
$355K
Produktový manažér
$76.2K
Softvérový inžinier
$43.1K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$218K
Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Santander predstavuje Manažérsky konzultant at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $355,215. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Santander je $51,236.

