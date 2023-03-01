Adresár spoločností
Rice University
Rice University Platy

Platy Rice University sa pohybujú od $32,000 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Softvérový inžinier na spodnej hranici až po $97,013 pre Produktový manažér na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Rice University. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/29/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Median $32K

Výskumný vedec

Chemický inžinier
Median $36K

Výskumný inžinier

Dátový vedec
Median $40K

Research Assistant
Median $40K
Administratívny asistent
$48.1K
Biomedicínsky inžinier
$51.7K
Dátový analytik
$58.8K
Finančný analytik
$77.4K
Geologický inžinier
$66.7K
Mechanický inžinier
$34.8K
Produktový dizajnér
$79.6K
Produktový manažér
$97K
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Rice University predstavuje Produktový manažér at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $97,013. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Rice University je $49,910.

Ďalšie zdroje

