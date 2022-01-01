Platy Ribbon sa pohybujú od $21,138 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Softvérový inžinier na spodnej hranici až po $152,235 pre Dátový analytik na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Ribbon. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/29/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ribbon/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.