Rhode Island Department of Health
    The Rhode Island Department of Health serves as the state's primary public health authority, delivering essential healthcare services and resources to all Rhode Islanders. Committed to community wellness, the Department offers comprehensive health insurance options, accessible primary and urgent care services, and implements vital public health initiatives. Through education, prevention programs, and regulatory oversight, they safeguard community health while ensuring quality care remains available to every resident across the Ocean State.

    dem.ri.gov
