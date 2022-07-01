Adresár spoločností
Rho Platy

Platy Rho sa pohybujú od $100,500 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Produktový dizajnér na spodnej hranici až po $201,000 pre Softvérový inžinier na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Rho. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/29/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Median $201K

Full-Stack softvérový inžinier

Dátový analytik
$121K
Finančný analytik
$172K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Produktový dizajnér
$101K
Produktový manažér
$139K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Rho predstavuje Softvérový inžinier s ročnou celkovou odmenou $201,000. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Rho je $139,300.

