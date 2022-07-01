Adresár spoločností
Rhino
Rhino Platy

Platy Rhino sa pohybujú od $150,245 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Ľudské zdroje na spodnej hranici až po $293,963 pre Produktový manažér na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Rhino. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/29/2025

Ľudské zdroje
$150K
Produktový manažér
$294K
Softvérový inžinier
Median $165K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$189K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Rhino predstavuje Produktový manažér at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $293,963. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Rhino je $177,025.

Ďalšie zdroje

