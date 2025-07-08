Adresár spoločností
RHI Magnesita
RHI Magnesita Platy

Platy RHI Magnesita sa pohybujú od $41,039 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Softvérový inžinier na spodnej hranici až po $170,661 pre Projektový manažér na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov RHI Magnesita. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/29/2025

Don't get lowballed
Riadiací inžinier
$111K
Projektový manažér
$171K
Softvérový inžinier
$41K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v RHI Magnesita predstavuje Projektový manažér at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $170,661. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v RHI Magnesita je $110,550.

