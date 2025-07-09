Adresár spoločností
Regus Platy

Platy Regus sa pohybujú od $37,253 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Správca nehnuteľností na spodnej hranici až po $125,625 pre Produktový manažér na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Regus. Posledná aktualizácia: 10/25/2025

Produktový manažér
$126K
Správca nehnuteľností
$37.3K
Predaj
$53.3K

Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Regus predstavuje Produktový manažér at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $125,625. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Regus je $53,265.

