Adresár spoločností
Refersion
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť
Hlavné poznatky
  • Prispejte niečím jedinečným o spoločnosti Refersion, čo môže byť užitočné pre ostatných (napr. tipy k pohovoru, výber tímov, jedinečná kultúra atď).
    • O spoločnosti

    Refersion is a high-growth technology company helping brands and merchants in every industry transform the way they manage marketing partners; from affiliates and bloggers to influencers and brand ambassadors. Having processed $9.93B in orders in 2019, our performance marketing SaaS platform has a large and growing client base ranging from enterprise retailers to small and emerging businesses.Founded in 2015, Refersion is headquartered in New York City, with a satellite office in Miami. Proudly harnessing our entrepreneurial approach and collaborative culture, our nimble and curious team provides clients with solutions to complex problems daily.

    http://www.refersion.com
    Webstránka
    2012
    Rok založenia
    75
    Počet zamestnancov
    $10M-$50M
    Odhadované príjmy
    Sídlo

    Získajte overené platy do vašej schránky

    Prihláste sa na odber overených ponúk.Dostanete rozpis detailov kompenzácie e-mailom. Dozvedieť sa viac

    Táto stránka je chránená pomocou reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobných údajov a Podmienky používania sa uplatňujú.

    Odporúčané pozície

      Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Refersion

    Súvisiace spoločnosti

    • Airbnb
    • PayPal
    • Uber
    • Intuit
    • Lyft
    • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

    Ďalšie zdroje