Redwood Trust
Hlavné poznatky
    • O spoločnosti

    Redwood Trust is a specialty finance company in the US that operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The company acquires residential loans from third-party originators for sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. It also originates and acquires business purpose loans, invests in securities retained from securitization activities, and qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

    http://www.redwoodtrust.com
    Webstránka
    1994
    Rok založenia
    298
    Počet zamestnancov
    $50M-$100M
    Odhadované príjmy
    Sídlo

