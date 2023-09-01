Adresár spoločností
Raisin
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť

Raisin Platy

Platy Raisin sa pohybujú od $60,022 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Cybersecurity Analyst na spodnej hranici až po $110,546 pre Manažér softvérového inžinierstva na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Raisin. Posledná aktualizácia: 10/24/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softvérový inžinier
Median $91.3K
Produktový manažér
Median $83.7K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
Median $111K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
Cybersecurity Analyst
$60K
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Raisin predstavuje Manažér softvérového inžinierstva s ročnou celkovou odmenou $110,546. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Raisin je $87,521.

Odporúčané pozície

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Raisin

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • Tesla
  • Uber
  • Intuit
  • Flipkart
  • Square
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje