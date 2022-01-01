Adresár spoločností
R3
R3 Platy

Platy R3 sa pohybujú od $75,661 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Produktový dizajnér na spodnej hranici až po $166,787 pre Predaj na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov R3. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/29/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Median $107K

Krypto inžinier

Produktový dizajnér
$75.7K
Produktový manažér
$119K

Predaj
$167K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$149K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v R3 predstavuje Predaj at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $166,787. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v R3 je $118,983.

Ďalšie zdroje

