R1 RCM
R1 RCM Platy

Platy R1 RCM sa pohybujú od $18,258 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Manažér obchodných operácií na spodnej hranici až po $265,665 pre Manažér softvérového inžinierstva na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov R1 RCM. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/29/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Median $154K

Full-Stack softvérový inžinier

Manažér obchodných operácií
$18.3K
Business analytik
$99.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Dátový vedec
$131K
Finančný analytik
$179K
Produktový dizajnér
$134K
Produktový manažér
$35.3K
Projektový manažér
$135K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$266K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v R1 RCM predstavuje Manažér softvérového inžinierstva at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $265,665. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v R1 RCM je $134,325.

Ďalšie zdroje

