Qwick
Qwick Platy

Platy Qwick sa pohybujú od $78,591 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Produktový manažér na spodnej hranici až po $208,950 pre Manažér softvérového inžinierstva na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Qwick. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/29/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Median $200K
Produktový manažér
$78.6K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$209K

Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Qwick predstavuje Manažér softvérového inžinierstva at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $208,950. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Qwick je $200,000.

Ďalšie zdroje

