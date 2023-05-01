Adresár spoločností
QVC
QVC Platy

Platy QVC sa pohybujú od $15,217 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Zákaznícky servis na spodnej hranici až po $101,000 pre Softvérový inžinier na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov QVC. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/28/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Median $101K
Business analytik
$83.6K
Zákaznícky servis
$15.2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Dátový analytik
$62.6K
Finančný analytik
$40.2K
IT špecialista
$46.9K
Recruiter
$24.1K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$87K
UX výskumník
$84.6K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v QVC predstavuje Softvérový inžinier s ročnou celkovou odmenou $101,000. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v QVC je $62,616.

Ďalšie zdroje

