QAD Platy

Platy QAD sa pohybujú od $10,961 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Softvérový inžinier na spodnej hranici až po $127,251 pre Predaj na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov QAD. Posledná aktualizácia: 9/3/2025

$160K

Softvérový inžinier
Median $11K
Produktový manažér
$65.6K
Predaj
$127K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$62.3K
The highest paying role reported at QAD is Predaj at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $127,251. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at QAD is $63,944.

Ďalšie zdroje