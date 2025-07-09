Adresár spoločností
Purdue University
Purdue University Platy

Platy Purdue University sa pohybujú od $19,900 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Administratívny asistent na spodnej hranici až po $132,335 pre Celkové odmeny na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Purdue University. Posledná aktualizácia: 9/17/2025

$160K

Softvérový inžinier
Median $72K

Výskumný vedec

Chemický inžinier
Median $70K

Výskumný inžinier

Strojný inžinier
Median $30K

Research Assistant
Median $32K
Research Scientist
Median $30K
Administratívny asistent
$19.9K
Dátový vedec
$119K
Elektrotechnický inžinier
$34.3K
Grafický dizajnér
$41.4K
Hardvérový inžinier
$29.9K
Ľudské zdroje
$47.8K
Informačný technológ (IT)
$39K
Projektový manažér
$77.6K
Celkové odmeny
$132K
Dôvera a bezpečnosť
$98K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Purdue University predstavuje Celkové odmeny at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $132,335. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Purdue University je $41,392.

